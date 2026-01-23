article

The Brief The Admirals beat the Wild 3-2 in overtime on the road Friday night, Jan. 23. Played outdoors in Minnesota, it was the coldest game in AHL history. Both teams head to Milwaukee for a Saturday night rematch.



Zach L’Heureux scored the game-winner in overtime to guide the Admirals back from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild.

Big picture view:

It was the coldest game in AHL history, the team said. The teams played outdoors at the United Heroes League in Hastings, Minnesota as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

By the numbers:

The overtime winner for L’Heureux was the third straight overtime game for the Admirals in which he ended it for the good guys.

At just over 90 seconds into the extra session, Jordan Oesterle sent a pass from the Milwaukee zone, up the ice to L’Heureux at the far blueline. He got around an Iowa defender, swooped right to left, and tucked it past the pad of Iowa netminder Samuel Hlavaj.

With a temperature of -8 degrees at puck drop, the Wild jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Hunter Haight at 15:57 of the first and Ryan Sandelin at 7:52 of the second.

The Ads started their comeback when Ryder Rolston picked up his fourth of the season with less than four minutes to go in the second period. The goal snapped a 161:31 scoreless streak for the Admirals, dating back four games.

Oasiz Wiesblatt tied the game with a power-play maker at the 7:43 mark of the third period. Daniel Carr carried the puck towards the goal and found a streaking Wiesblatt, who got body position and tapped the puck into the net for his ninth of the year and set the stage for L’Heureux’s heroics.

What's next:

The Admirals and Wild will both head to Milwaukee to finish a home-and-home set. Puck drop at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.