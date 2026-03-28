Admirals lose to Silver Knights, Lind scores lone Milwaukee goal

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The Brief The Admirals lost to the Silver Knights 4-1 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Kalan Lind scored Milwaukee's only goal. The loss was just the second in their past eight games for the Admirals.



Kalan Lind scored the Milwaukee Admirals' lone goal as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night.

Big picture view:

The loss was just the second in their past eight games for the Admirals, who remain in fifth place in the Central Division with 63 points and a magic number of 13 to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

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By the numbers:

The Admirals were unable to carry over any momentum from their comeback win on Friday as they gave up three goals in the first period and trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes. Brandon Hickey got things started just 2:18 into the first with his first of the season. Later in the first, Tanner Laczynski and Kai Uchacz scored just 34 seconds apart to push the Knights' lead to three.

Former Admirals Mitch McLain made it 4-0 for Henderson when he scored from the right point 4:23 into the second.

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Lind got Milwaukee on the board with his third goal of the season with 2:41 remaining in the second. Stationed in front of the Henderson net, Lind deflected a shot from Jordan Oesterle past Knights netminder Carl Lindbom.

However, that was all the offense the Ads could muster as they split the season series with the Silver Knights 2-2.

What's next:

The Admirals start a season-long five-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Wolves on Sunday. The Ads' next home game is on Saturday, April 11 – a 6 p.m. start against the Wolves.