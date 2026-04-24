Admirals lose to Moose, teams to play decisive Game 3 Sunday

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The Brief The Admirals lost to the Moose 2-1 in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday. The result forces a decisive Game 3 on Sunday afternoon at Manitoba. The series winner will face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the division semifinals.



Matt Murray was once again impressive in net for the Admirals, making 33 saves, but it wasn’t enough as Milwaukee dropped a 2-1 decision to Manitoba in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs' first round on Friday.

What's next:

The loss for the Admirals forces a decisive Game 3 on Sunday afternoon – a 2 p.m. start at the Canada Life Centre. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division semifinals.

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Big picture view:

The Admirals and Moose have played in the postseason three times in the past five years, and now all three of those series will be determined by a winner-take-all game. In addition, this is the ninth time since Karl Taylor took over as bench boss that a Milwaukee series will go the distance.

By the numbers:

After a scoreless first period, Ryan Ufko got the Ads on the board with his second career playoff goal at 1:42 of the second period. Ufko was sprung from the penalty box after a high-sticking call and took a pass from Kevin Gravel at the far blueline. He skated in on Moose goalie Dominic DiVencentiis before tucking a forehand that was originally stopped before trickling over the goal line.

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However, Manitoba tied things up at the 3:53 mark when Parker Ford collected the rebound of a Walker Duehr shot and put it into the Milwaukee net.

The game remained knotted at 1-1 until 43 seconds remaining in the game when David Gustafsson deflected a Brayden Yager shot over Murray’s shoulder for a power-play goal and a 2-1 Manitoba advantage, setting the stage for Sunday’s decisive Game 3.