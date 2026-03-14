Admirals beat Griffins in regulation for first time this season

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The Brief The Admirals beat the Griffins 5-2 on the road Saturday night, March 14. It was Milwaukee's first win in regulation against Grand Rapids this season. The Admirals scored three goals in the first period.



Isaac Ratcliffe scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win Saturday over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

Big picture view:

The win was Milwaukee’s first in regulation against the league-best Griffins. Overall, it was the Admirals' third win over Grand Rapids this season (3-5-1-0).

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By the numbers:

Milwaukee scored three times in the first period. It was the first time the Admirals scored three goals in any first period this season. It was also the eighth time Milwaukee had a period with three or more goals.

Jordan Oesterle opened the scoring for Milwaukee at 4:07. With Dalton Bancroft setting a screen in front of Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa, Oesterle sent a shot through the bodies into the net for his seventh goal of the season. David Edstrom and Joey Willis notched the assists.

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Milwaukee’s Cole O’Hara scored his 15th goal of the season at 5:40 of the opening stanza. O’Hara raced toward the goal from the right wing and backhanded the puck past Cossa to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead. Ratcliffe and Oasiz Wiesblatt assisted.

The Griffins' William Dufour scored a power-play goal at 8:47 of the first period to put his team on the board.

Milwaukee countered with a power-play tally of its own at 11:21 when Ratcliffe backhanded his fifth goal of the season. Tanner Molendyk and Jack Matier were awarded helpers on the play.

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Milwaukee captain Kevin Gravel scored his first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the middle of the blue line to give the Admirals a 4-1 lead. Gravel received a pass from Edstrom, backed toward the middle of the blue line, and sailed the puck past the glove of Cossa at 9:36 of the second period.

Grand Rapids answered with another power-play goal. Eduards Tralmaks' slapshot from the right circle found the back of the net at 12:04 to bring the score to 4-2.

Milwaukee goalie Matt Murray made a huge save with 6:18 remaining in the second period to ensure Milwaukee’s two-goal advantage. The Griffins executed a cross-ice pass to the left of Murray. Murray extended his left leg and deflected the puck into the air. It fell on top of the net, leading to a whistle.

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Ryder Rolston scored Milwaukee’s fifth goal at 10:48 of the third period when, from his knees in front of the net, he swatted a backhander into the goal for his seventh marker of the year. Molendyk and Andreas Englund assisted.

Murray finished the game with 16 saves, improving his record to 16-17-2. It was his 150th career American Hockey League appearance.

What's next:

Milwaukee travels to Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19. The Admirals will host Grand Rapids at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, March 21.