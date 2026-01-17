Griffins shut out Admirals, Milwaukee's second straight loss

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Griffins 2-0 on the road Saturday night. Milwaukee's 10 shots on goal were the lowest total by an AHL team this season. The Admirals next home game is against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Jan. 24.



The Admirals were held to 10 shots on goal as they lost to the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 on the road Saturday.

Big picture view:

Milwaukee's 10 shots on goal were the lowest total by a team in the American Hockey League this season. Abbotsford had just 11 shots in a game on Nov. 7, 2025.

The loss was Milwaukee’s second in a row, and the Griffins snapped a three-game winless skid (0-2-1-0).

By the numbers:

Grand Rapids scored the first goal of the game with just 0:36 remaining in the opening period. William Lagesson sent a pass from the left circle to the front of the Admirals goal and the puck caromed into the net off the skate of Griffins forward Carson Bantle.

Griffins center Sheldon Dries scored a power-play goal at 11:53 of the second period to give Grand Rapids a 2-0 lead. Grand Rapids outshot the Admirals 14-2 in the second frame. The two shots were a season-low in a period for the Admirals.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 27 shots in the loss.

What's next:

The Admirals visit Grand Rapids once again on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Jan. 24.