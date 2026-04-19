Milwaukee Admirals to face Manitoba Moose in Calder Cup Playoffs

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The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals and Manitoba Moose will meet in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third time in five years. Due to seeding and travel, all games in the best-of-three series will be played in Manitoba starting on Wednesday, April 22. Milwaukee has eliminated Manitoba in each of the last two postseasons, and the winner of this series will advance to face first-place Grand Rapids in the division semifinals.



For the third time in the past five years, the Milwaukee Admirals will face off against the Manitoba Moose in the Calder Cup Playoffs as the two foes will play a best-of-three first round match-up beginning on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. in Winnipeg.

Because of the travel distance between the two cities and the Moose finished as the higher seed, all three games will take place in Manitoba.

Game two is slated for Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. and, if necessary, game three will be Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

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Admirals record

What we know:

The Admirals, who still have two games left in the regular season, will finish in fifth place in the Central. They currently have a 32-32-4-3 record and 71 points. The Moose also have one game left and show 75 points via a 34-29-5-2 mark. During the season series, the Ads won five of the eight games against Manitoba with a 2-2 record in Winnipeg.

The Admirals have played the Moose in the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, beating them in the fifth and deciding game five in both years.

The winner of this series will move on to the Central Division Semifinals where they will play Grand Rapids, who finished in first place in the division. The series will be a best-of-five match-up.