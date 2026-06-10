IndyCar champion Alex Palou still hungry for more
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - If you finish first in an IndyCar race, or first in the season-long points race, you still can't rest on your laurels.
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The top driver in the series knows that, even after winning multiple races and multiple season titles.
Alex Palou and the rest of the IndyCar field will be at Road America later this month, racing in the XPEL Grand Prix. You can watch the race June 21 right here on FOX6.
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