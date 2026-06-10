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IndyCar champion Alex Palou still hungry for more

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Beyond the Game
Published June 10, 2026 10:01 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 10:01 PM CDT
Alex Palou is going full speed
Alex Palou is going full speed

Alex Palou is going full speed

If you finish first in an IndyCar race, or first in the season-long points race, you still can't rest on your laurels. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.

The Brief

    • Alex Palou said success in IndyCar doesn't change the need to keep improving and competing at a high level.
    • Palou and the rest of the IndyCar field will race in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on June 21, with coverage airing on FOX6.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - If you finish first in an IndyCar race, or first in the season-long points race, you still can't rest on your laurels.

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The top driver in the series knows that, even after winning multiple races and multiple season titles.

Alex Palou and the rest of the IndyCar field will be at Road America later this month, racing in the XPEL Grand Prix. You can watch the race June 21 right here on FOX6.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.

Related

INDYCAR's Alex Palou beyond the speedway; highlights most prized trophy
article

INDYCAR's Alex Palou beyond the speedway; highlights most prized trophy

Life has a way of taking you in circles. It can speed up, slow you down or put you on a different course altogether, but in the midst of life's turns, Alex Palou has found direction.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by the FOX6 Sports team.

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