IndyCar champion Alex Palou still hungry for more

The Brief Alex Palou said success in IndyCar doesn't change the need to keep improving and competing at a high level. Palou and the rest of the IndyCar field will race in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on June 21, with coverage airing on FOX6.



If you finish first in an IndyCar race, or first in the season-long points race, you still can't rest on your laurels.

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The top driver in the series knows that, even after winning multiple races and multiple season titles.

Alex Palou and the rest of the IndyCar field will be at Road America later this month, racing in the XPEL Grand Prix. You can watch the race June 21 right here on FOX6.

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