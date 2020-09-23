Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints to square off in prime-time

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

25 October 2014; Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints; Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a game in New Orleans Louisiana (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - The Green Bay Packers hope to keep the winning ways going when they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in a prime-time matchup on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Packers enter Week 3 on a seven-game regular-season win streak, the longest current streak in the NFC and Green Bay’s longest winning streak since 2016-17 (seven games).

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has started 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-11.

Sunday's game marks the third straight prime-time meeting at New Orleans (2008 on Monday Night Football, 2014 on Sunday Night Football). The winning team in each of those contests scored 34-plus points in seven of the last nine matchups.

Green Bay last won at New Orleans in 1995.

In Week 4, the Packers will have another night game, this time against the Atlanta Falcons, marking the second time in three years (2018) that Green Bay has a Monday
Night Football contest going into its bye.

