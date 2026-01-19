Giannis Antetokounmpo named 2026 NBA All-Star Game starter

article

The Brief Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named an NBA All-Star starter for the 10th consecutive year, the longest active streak in the league. In his 13th season, Giannis is shooting a career-high 64.7% and recently broke the all-time record for games with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. The 2026 All-Star Game in Los Angeles will debut a new "United States vs. World" format.



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named as a starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. This is Antetokounmpo’s 10th consecutive All-Star Game selection and start, marking the longest active streak in the NBA in both categories.

Breaking down the stats

By the numbers:

In his 13th NBA season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting a career-high 64.7% from the field (5th in NBA) through 27 games. By averaging more than 25.0 points per game on at least 60% shooting from the field, Antetokounmpo is on pace to tally his third straight season with those numbers and the eighth such season in NBA history.

The two-time MVP became the 42nd player in NBA history to surpass 21,000 career points this season, reaching the mark on Nov. 29 in a 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo was 30 years and 358 days-old when he eclipsed 21,000 career points, making him the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to score 21,000 points and the third-youngest to accomplish it with a single franchise. Antetokounmpo also became the league leader in games with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists this season after tallying the 158th such game of his career on Jan. 2, passing Oscar Robertson (157) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (157) to capture the all-time record.

2026 NBA All-Star Game starters

Big picture view:

Joining Antetokounmpo as starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game are Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) from the Eastern Conference and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) from the Western Conference.

The starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game were selected by fan, player and media voting, with fans accounting for 50% of the vote while all current players and a media panel accounted for 25% each.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game, which will feature a new United States vs. World format with players divided into two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players, tips off in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15.