DL Hall healthy, eyes Brewers rotation spot entering 2026 season

The Brief Brewers pitcher DL Hall enters spring training healthy after injuries limited him in 2025. Hall says he hopes to earn a spot in Milwaukee’s starting rotation this season. Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook says pitchers may fill multiple roles during the season.



Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall is hoping a healthy spring leads to a bigger role heading into the 2026 season.

Hall is working in the bullpen during spring training at American Family Fields of Phoenix as he tries to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025 season.

"I’m doing great. I'm in a better spot this year than I would say I've been in a couple of years. So for me, it's super exciting to be physically where I want to be and actually feel like I'm prepared and ready to go. So I'm feeling great, and I'm excited," said Hall.

Hall’s 2025 season was disrupted by injuries. A lat strain in February landed him on the 60-day injured list and delayed his debut until late May.

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"I would say, you know, leave the past in the past for the most part and this is a whole new year and you know it could be totally different," he said. "You just never know."

Later in the season, Hall went back on the injured list with an oblique injury in August and made just one appearance in September.

"I think you definitely have that chip on your shoulder you know from last year and wanting to push a little bit further but like I say you try and leave the past and the past but It's definitely in the back of my mind," he said. "I'd like another piece or another crack at it, you know?"

Hall could fill multiple roles for Milwaukee in 2026, either as a starting pitcher or out of the bullpen.

"I told them that that wasn't something I'm worried about. It's like, I'm here to get outs in whatever role or position that may be in. I'll be ready for it," said Hall.

Still, he says he would like the opportunity to earn a spot in the starting rotation.

"I want to try and earn a spot in the rotation. But if it doesn't work out like that, then like I said, I'm to get out," he said. "So wherever they need me is where I'll be, and I think once they see me pitch, I'll end up where I'm supposed to be."

Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook says pitchers like Hall give the team flexibility over the course of a long season.

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"It's very difficult to get through a season. So we need as many of those guys to be able to plug and play. Hey, I need 10 starts from this dude. I'm going to need five from him. And maybe he's had a start of the whole year," Cook said. "Maybe he does some long relief. Maybe he doesn't short relief. So the being a, you know, a strike thrower, any sort of way, being a pitcher on our team doesn't necessarily mean you have a role, but you're going to have a big part of our winning success."

Hall says his focus during spring training is simple: prove he belongs on the roster.

"Just going to put it in their hands and go out there and get out during spring training and show them what I can do and let them make a decision," said Hall.

With several Brewers pitchers competing for roles, Hall hopes staying healthy will give him a chance to contribute throughout the 2026 season.