Former Brewers manager Davey Lopes dead at 80: report

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The Brief Former Brewers manager Davey Lopes has died, according to a TMZ report. Lopes managed the Brewers for parts of three seasons (2000-2002). As a player, Lopes was a four-time All-Star and a World Series champion.



Former Milwaukee Brewers manager Davey Lopes has died from Parkinson's disease complications, according to a TMZ report. He was 80 years old.

Local perspective:

Lopes managed the Brewers for parts of three seasons, compiling a 144-195 win-loss record – plus a tie. In 2000, his first year at the helm, the Brewers finished in third place in the National League Central.

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Lopes was the skipper when Miller Park (now American Family Field) opened in 2001, but the team slipped to fourth in the division standings that year. Lopes was dismissed 15 games into the 2002 campaign.

Big picture view:

Though he did not reach the major leagues until he was 27 years old, he embarked on a 16-year playing career primarily as a second baseman. He was a four-time All-Star and twice led the National League in stolen bases as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he also won a World Series.