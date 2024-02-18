Expand / Collapse search

Damian Lillard sweeps All-Star weekend, adds MVP Award to 3-point title

By Michael Marot
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Associated Press
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars reacts in the fourth quarter against the Western Conference All-Stars during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS - Damian Lillard added a new title in his first All-Star Game appearance with the Eastern Conference — MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 3-pointers, six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a record-breaking 211-186 win over the West.

Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 on 3s for a team that broke All-Star Game marks for total points and 3s with 42. Eight players scored in double figures with three — Lillard, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton all topping 30 points. Karl Anthony-Towns of Minnesota also had 50 points for the West.

The honor comes one day after Lillard won his second straight 3-point contest. He won last year's honor while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.