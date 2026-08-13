Bucks schedule: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat in Milwaukee twice

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The Brief The Bucks released their full schedule for the 2026-27 regular season on Thursday. Milwaukee plays Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat twice at Fiserv Forum. Single-game tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 14.



The Bucks tip off the regular season against the Washington Wizards in October, the NBA Cup comes to Fiserv Forum in November and Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to Milwaukee in January.

The team released its full schedule for the 2026-27 regular season on Thursday. Here are some things to note.

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When does Giannis play the Bucks?

Big picture view:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat have two games scheduled in Milwaukee. The first will be Thursday, Jan. 28. The second will be Friday, March 12.

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It will be the first time Antetokounmpo, traded to Miami this offseason after a 13-season run in Milwaukee, takes the Fiserv Forum court as an opponent.

Milwaukee visits Miami on Nov. 18 and Feb. 4.

When does the Bucks season start, end?

Timeline:

Milwaukee's regular season starts on the road with tip-off against Washington set for Wednesday, Oct. 21. The team's first home game will be against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 23.

The last home game will be against the New York Knicks on Thursday, April 8. The season ends at the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 11.

Is the NBA Cup at Fiserv Forum?

Dig deeper:

The Bucks will compete for the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup as part of East Group A, alongside the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Group play at Fiserv Forum is set for Nov. 6 against the Raptors and Nov. 25 against the Nets. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in home markets in early December, and the championship will be played in Indianapolis.

Are Bucks tickets on sale?

What you can do:

Single-game tickets for the regular season go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 14. Ten-game partial ticket plans are available now.

Milwaukee will have 16 home games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays over the course of the 82-game slate. Seven of those games will be on Fridays, four on Saturdays and five on Sundays.