Bucks fall to Nets despite late push, AJ Green scores 20

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The Brief AJ Green scored 20 points, but the Bucks lost 96-90 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Milwaukee cut the deficit to one late in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. The loss dropped the Bucks to 31-48 as they prepare to visit Detroit on Wednesday.



E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 96-90 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Ben Saraf added 19, while Drake Powell and Malachi Smith each had 11 for the Nets (20-59), who have won two straight and three of their last five.

AJ Green scored 20 points for Milwaukee, which dropped to 31-48. Taurean Prince added 16 points, Cormac Ryan chipped in with 14 and Jericho Sims had 12.

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Five years after the Bucks edged the Nets in Game 7 of a thrilling second-round series on their way to the NBA championship, both teams are out of the playoff race and Milwaukee's Doc Rivers indicated before the game he might not coach much longer.

Liddell, who came off a 15-point, five rebound, two blocked shots effort in Brooklyn’s 121-115 win over Washington on Sunday, scored 17 points in the first half. But he was the only Nets player to score in double figures in the opening 24 minutes and Brooklyn only led 49-43 at halftime.

The game remained close throughout the third quarter, with the Nets holding a 70-62 advantage.

Brooklyn extended its lead to 83-72 in the first five minutes of the fourth. Saraf converted a one-legged fadeaway and had a breakaway dunk in consecutive possessions.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to 88-87 on Prince’s corner 3 with 2:28 left. But that was as close as the Bucks would come.

Up next

Bucks: Visit Central Division rival Detroit Wednesday.

Nets: Conclude the home portion of their 2025-26 season against Indiana on Thursday.