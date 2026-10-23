Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Bulls 132-125 in home opener

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The Brief The Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 132-125 on Friday, with Norman Powell scoring 25 points and rookie Caleb Wilson scoring 21. Tyler Herro scored 34 points for the Bucks, but Chicago closed it out with multiple free throws. Friday’s game started four hours early because the Milwaukee Brewers were set to host Game 1 of the World Series that night.



The Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener on Friday. The score was 132-125.

Milwaukee Bucks lose home opener

Bulls beat Bucks:

The Bucks started their home opener four hours early to accommodate the Milwaukee Brewers, who hosted Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Per the Associated Press, Bulls guard Norman Powell had 25 points, while rookie Caleb Wilson scored another 21.

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Bulls forward Leonard Miller added 19 points, helping to propel Chicago to the win.

Herro scores 34:

Tyler Herro, a Wisconsin native who was born in Milwaukee, scored 34 points, according to the Associated Press.

He was acquired by Milwaukee as part of the trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points, Kyle Kuzma had 14, and Myles Turner had 12.

While the teams exchanged leads throughout, Chicago closed it out with several late-game free throws, the Associated Press reports.

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Honoring Don Nelson:

According to the Associated Press, the teams held a moment of silence before the game and broadcast a video tribute at halftime honoring former Bucks coach Don Nelson.

He died on Aug. 9 at age 86, and had more wins than any other coach in Bucks history.