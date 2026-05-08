Brewers Wall of Honor: CC Sabathia, Dave Parker to be inducted

The Milwaukee Brewers will honor and induct CC Sabathia and Dave Parker into the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor on Friday, May 8.

Both Sabathia and Parker's family took part in a press conference above the Brewers dugout at 2:30 p.m., along with Mark Attanasio and Doug Melvin.

They will also be recognized on-field with a pre-game video and ceremonial first pitches by Sabathia and Parker family members Friday evening ahead of the Brewers-Yankees game at 6:40 p.m.

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CC Sabathia

What we know:

Sabathia was acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland on July 7, 2008, in exchange for four players.

He went 11-2 with 1.65 ERA in 17 starts with the Brewers that season, producing seven complete games and three shutouts. Sabathia finished fifth in 2008 National League Cy Young Award voting and sixth in National League Most Valuable Player voting.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

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Dave Parker

What we know:

Parker signed with the Brewers as a free agent in December 1989 and made an immediate impact during his lone season with the club in 1990.

That year, Parker was the team’s lone All-Star, a Silver Slugger Award winner and was named MLB’s Designated Hitter of the Year.

He also claimed Brewers team MVP honors after batting .289 with 21 HR and 92 RBI across 157 games. As of 2026, his 21 HR are the second most by a designated hitter in a single season in franchise history.

Parker was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.