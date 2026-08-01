The Brief The Brewers and Guardians made a four-player trade, the team announced Saturday. Milwaukee acquired catcher Bo Naylor and pitcher Codi Heuer. Cleveland got outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Craig Yoho.



The Brewers acquired catcher Bo Naylor and pitcher Codi Heuer in a trade with the Guardians, the club announced Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee sent outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Craig Yoho to Cleveland in the deal. Naylor and Heuer were added to the 40-man roster and assigned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

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Who is Bo Naylor?

The backstory:

Naylor was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft. The 26-year-old has spent his entire five-year MLB career with Cleveland. He played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic twice (2023, 2026).

By the numbers:

Naylor has appeared in 346 big-league games, batting .199 with 40 home runs and 125 RBI.

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 22: Bo Naylor (23) of the Cleveland Guardians throws the ball to second base during an MLB game against the Houston Astros on April 22, 2026 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Gett Expand

Who is Codi Heuer?

The backstory:

Heuer made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Chicago White Sox. He later pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Guardians. The 30-year-old right-hander missed the 2022 and 2024 seasons due to elbow surgeries.

By the numbers:

Over 97 outings, all in relief, Heuer has pitched to a 3.76 ERA with a 10-5 record and three saves.

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Who is Blake Perkins

The backstory:

Perkins signed with Milwaukee in November 2022 and spent four seasons with the club. He was a National League Gold Glove finalist in 2024 as the team's primary center fielder.

By the numbers:

Perkins, 29, appeared in 297 games for the Brewers. He hit .223 with 14 home runs, 93 RBI and 38 stolen bases.

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Who is Craig Yoho

The backstory:

An infielder-turned-pitcher, the Brewers picked Yoho in the eighth round of the 2023 draft.

By the numbers:

Yoho, 26, made his MLB debut last season. He made eight relief appearances in 2025 and 15 in 2026.