The Brief The Brewers acquired three pitchers before Monday's MLB trade deadline. Dustin May and JoJo Romero are coming to Milwaukee from the St. Louis Cardinals. Antonio Senzatela is coming to Milwaukee from the Colorado Rockies.



The Brewers acquired pitchers Dustin May, JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela in trade-deadline deals with the Cardinals and Rockies, the team confirmed Monday.

Who is Dustin May?

By the numbers:

May, a right-handed starter, had a 4.38 ERA, 109 strikeouts and 5-7 record over 21 starts with St. Louis this season. He previously pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox and has a career 3.99 ERA over 92 games (78 starts).

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The 28-year-old missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and an esophageal tear. He has a mutual option for the 2027 season.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JULY 12: Dustin May #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on July 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Who is JoJo Romero?

By the numbers:

Romero, a left-handed reliever, had a 3.35 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 relief appearances with St. Louis this season. He's currently on the 15-day injured list due to an appendectomy.

Romero previously pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, but had his best MLB season last year with the Cardinals: a 2.07 ERA and career-best eight saves. He is a free agent at the end of this season.

Who is Antonio Senzatela?

By the numbers:

Senzatela, a right-handed reliever, posted a 3.61 ERA and three saves in 34 appearances out of Colorado's bullpen this season. In his career, he has a 3.75 ERA in 67 relief appearances compared to a 5.29 ERA in 145 starts.

The 31-year-old spent his entire 10-year MLB career with the Rockies. He has a club option for 2027.

Who did the Brewers trade?

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee sent outfielders Alex Frias and Josiah Ragsdale to St. Louis in the trade that landed May and Romero.

Frias, 18, was ranked the eighth-best prospect in the Brewers' organization according to Baseball America and 11th according to MLB Pipeline. Ragsdale, 22, ranked 22nd according to Baseball America and 13th according to MLB Pipeline.

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Milwaukee sent left-handed pitcher Mark Manfredi and infielder Juan Martinez to Colorado in the trade that landed Senzatela.

Manfredi, 26, split time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville this season and was not a ranked prospect. Martinez, 19, spent time with the Rookie ACL Brewers and Class-A Wilson and also was not ranked.

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