Brewers to start Anderson in home opener against St. Louis

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 31 at Miller Park. The game starts at 1:10 p.m.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 250 total home runs last season.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Manny Pina: (finger).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).