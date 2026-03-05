Brewers spring training; players find ways to unwind in Phoenix

The Brief Brewers players say they find ways to relax during spring training in Phoenix. Golf, Legos and watching college basketball are among their favorite activities. The Brewers open the 2026 season on March 26 against the Chicago White Sox.



Spring training is all about baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers, but players say finding time to relax away from the field is just as important.

Players spending the spring in the Phoenix area say they make time for activities outside the game to clear their minds between workouts and games.

Logan Henderson says much of that downtime is spent with teammates away from the ballpark.

"We got a certain amount of bullets we can burn every day. But yeah, outside of here, I'm not doing a whole lot, man. It's like spending time with the guys outside of the field," said Henderson.

Golf has become one of the most popular ways for players to unwind.

"Lately, I've been playing some golf," said Chad Patrick.

"I golf a little bit," said Jett Williams.

"Maybe get some golf in this year. I didn't golf much last year, so I need to pick that back up and try and enjoy some of that," said Jared Koenig.

Henderson says he’s been working on short game practice at a local course while in Arizona.

"Wigwam has a great chip and putt facility. So, you know, I haven't been swinging in a ton, but, you know, hitting 40, 50 yard pitch shots and trying to get up and down from all around the green has, you know, eaten up a lot of my time since I've been here," said Henderson.

Attending the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open also helped spark Henderson’s interest in golf while in Arizona.

Other players are finding different ways to pass the time. Patrick says he recently picked up a new hobby.

"My brother just got me into some Legos, so I went and bought some Lego sets just to do something around whether I'm bored or something," said Patrick.

Patrick says he also spends time following college basketball.

"I watch a lot of college basketball. I'm big Indiana Hoosier fan, so very frustrating sometimes. But yeah, we just go out to eat and hang out, enjoy the nice weather," said Patrick.

The downtime won’t last long. Opening Day for the Brewers is set for March 26, when the team hosts the Chicago White Sox in Milwaukee.

Players will get a day off the following day, March 27, before the long season continues.