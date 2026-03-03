The Brief The Brewers are working their way through spring training. The players are constantly working, trying to achieve the goals they've set. Milwaukee opens the season at home against the Chicago White Sox on March 26.



A key to success is following the process and not cutting corners. That's especially true for the Milwaukee Brewers as they work their way through spring training step by step.

For the players, the work never really stops at American Family Fields of Phoenix. They’re constantly working, trying to achieve goals they’ve set for the spring and for the season.

What they're saying:

"It's just kind of get your feet back under you, right? Even just walking around in cleats all day, you kind of got to get used to that. Breaking in gloves, stuff like that," said outfielder Sal Frelick. "I'd say first few weeks is kind of taking care of stuff like that, getting back on your feet, getting back in your baseball shape."

Even though spring training seems short on the calendar, there is a slow progression for players, like Frelick, to get into game shape.

Sal Frelick takes batting practice at Brewers spring training

"You have this time period of seeing live arms and stuff like that. If there's stuff you want to work on at the plate, you're just trying stuff out, and especially even defensively trying stuff out," he said. "There's a little time period for that too, while also kind of honing in on opening day."

For backup outfielder Brandon Lockridge, this time of year has a more immediate feeling. He is competing for an opening day roster spot.

"I got some improvements offensively. I want to stay sharp defensively, on the bases. There's plenty to do every single day to try to help myself, help this team," he said. "I think, like Murph mentioned in our meeting this morning, it's like, whatever, what can you do each day to bring value to this team to help win? And I think a lot of guys in here have that mindset, and I'm just excited to get after it."

The biggest goal may be to have the body right when the season arrives, especially for players like Blake Perkins who dealt with injuries last season.

Blake Perkins takes batting practice at Brewers spring training

"I'm just really happy that I haven't had any issues with my leg from the fracture last year. I've had no lingering effects," he said. "Just excited to come in healthy this year and make it out of camp, be able to help this team, compete for this team all season long."

Pitcher DL Hall also dealt with injuries in 2025, but his focus is more on being ready for what his role with this particular team will be.

"I'm here to get outs in whatever role or position that may be in. I'll be ready for it," he said. "I want to try and earn a spot in the rotation, but if it doesn't work out like that, then like I said, I'm here to get outs. So wherever they need me is where I'll be, and I think once they see me pitch, I'll end up where I'm supposed to be."

DL Hall throws at Brewers spring training

This season will be much different for 2025 National League All-Star Jacob Misiorowski. After being brought up to the big leagues midseason, he used the offseason to literally add ot what he's bringing to the mound each day.

"The goal was to gain a little weight and see where that can take me. And, you know, working out every day, doing pretty normal workouts with that like I was in season," he said. "I'm definitely happy with it. I wouldn't love to tell my weight, but it's right where I want it to be."

While individual goals vary, there is one that encompasses the entire squad and sets the tone for the entire season.

"Everyone's at least saying good morning to each other, which is awesome. I think that speaks character," said pitcher Chad Patrick. "There's just a lot of different relationships, whether you're connecting with the hitters or your best friend's a pitcher and you're in different types of groups, so I think it's easy to mesh well with these guys."

What's next:

The Brewers hope they've accomplished their goals individually and collectively in Arizona before opening the regular season at home against the Chicago White Sox on March 26.

The obvious ultimate goal is to win the World Series, and that’s where many have their hopes set at the end of the 2026 season.

