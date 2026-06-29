Brewers beat Reds; Milwaukee rallies from 3-run deficit at home

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The Brief Joey Ortiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the sixth, once in the seventh and twice in the eighth. Aaron Ashby earned his major league-leading 11th win, and Trevor Megill picked up his 11th save.



Joey Ortiz had a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-3 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Held to one hit through five innings by Nick Lodolo, the Brewers tied it against Chase Petty with two runs in the sixth and Brice Turang’s solo homer, his 12th, in the seventh.

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Sal Frelick singled with one out in the eighth off Sam Moll (1-6) and advanced on a sacrifice. Tejay Antone relieved and Ortiz sent a 1-1 pitch 412 feet to center for his second homer.

Aaron Ashby (11-1) tossed a scoreless eighth for his major league-leading 11th victory, and Trevor Megill finished with a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Elly De La Cruz, activated off the injured list June 23 after almost three weeks with a strained right hamstring, put the Reds in front 3-0 in the fifth with his 13th homer, a two-run shot off Robert Gasser in his sixth game since returning.

Edwin Arroyo singled with one out and De La Cruz followed with his first homer since May 23, sending the first pitch 412 feet to left-center.

The Brewers scored twice in the sixth off Petty, who relieved to start the inning. Andrew Vaughn doubled with one out and Christian Yelich walked. Jake Bauers followed with a pinch-hit RBI single, sending Yelich to third. Yelich scored on a wild pitch.

Reds centerfielder Dane Myers was removed from the field on a cart in the fourth inning after crashing into the outfield wall on a running backhanded grab on Vaughn’s leadoff drive.

Myers’ RBI double in the first staked the Reds to a 1-0 lead.

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Up next

RHP Brandon Sproat (2-4, 5.43) starts for the Brewers Tuesday, while RHP Rhett Lowder (3-5, 4.81) starts for the Reds.