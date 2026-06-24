Sproat, Bauers, Vaughn power Brewers to 2-0 win over Reds

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee (48-29) won a series at Great American Ball Park for the ninth straight time and has won 12 of the last 13. The Brewers spoiled the return of Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who went 0 for 3 and struck out twice in his first game since May 31.



Brandon Sproat pitched one-hit ball for six shutout innings and had a career-high 10 strikeouts, Hank Bauers and Andrew Vaughn drove in runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Game details

By the numbers:

Milwaukee (48-29) won a series at Great American Ball Park for the ninth straight time and has won 12 of the last 13.

The Brewers spoiled the return of Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who went 0 for 3 and struck out twice in his first game since May 31 after landing on the injured list with a strained hamstring for the first time in his career.

Sproat (2-4) did not allow a baserunner until hitting JJ Bleday with a two-out pitch in the fourth. The only hit the right-hander surrendered was a leadoff single to Joey Ortiz to open the sixth. Edwin Arroyo reached on a fielder’s choice, but was thrown out on a steal attempt. Blake Dunn struck out to keep it 1-0 after Bauers' triple drove in the first run in the top of the inning.

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Sproat, who made his big league debut in September in a 3-2 loss in Cincinnati while pitching for the Mets, threw 80 pitches and did not walk a batter.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo threw four scoreless innings before leaving with a left wrist contusion. Jackson Chourio reached on an infield single that struck the lefty's pitching hand to start the fourth. Lodolo stayed in the game and worked out of a bases-loaded jam before being replaced by Julian Garcia.

Garcia (0-1) got five outs in his major league debut but was charged with the loss. The 31-year-old is the third-oldest Reds player to make his debut since 1957. Garcia was replaced by Caleb Ferguson after issuing a two-out walk to Vaughn, who scored on Bauers' triple.

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Chase Petty allowed a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Vaughn in the eighth in two innings of work

The Reds (37-41) have managed just two hits for a second straight day after Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff took a perfect game into the sixth inning in the series opener.

De La Cruz returned on the third anniversary of hitting for the cycle as a rookie — the Reds' first in 34 years.

Up next

What we know:

Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.40 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (3-4, 4.82).