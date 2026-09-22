Brewers postseason tickets, 'Rally for October' Tuesday

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers postseason tickets went on sale for Wisconsin residents Tuesday. The team's "Rally for October" watch party will take place outside the stadium at 4 p.m. The Brewers are headed to the postseason for the eighth time in the past nine years.



Milwaukee Brewers postseason tickets went on sale for Wisconsin residents – with a "Rally for October" outside American Family Field still to come – on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Big picture view:

The Brewers have clinched a postseason berth for the eighth time in the past nine years and the 12th time in franchise history and are now pushing to clinch the National League's best record and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Brewers postseason tickets

What you can do:

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Wisconsin residents got exclusive early access with a presale that started at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Fans can verify their residency and access the presale online or onsite.

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Postseason tickets go on sale for the general public at noon Wednesday, Sept. 23. Anyone interested in guaranteeing tickets for all potential postseason games can get priority access with the purchase of a full or partial season seat membership for 2027, the team said.

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'Rally for October'

Local perspective:

The Brewers will host the "Rally for October" at American Family Field's UW Credit Union Plaza to celebrate the team's return to the postseason. The fan celebration and watch party opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Attendees can watch the Crew take on the Phillies, with the first pitch from Philadelphia scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Brewers.TV hosts Tim Dillard and Craig Coshun will be on site throughout the game's broadcast, and Vinny Rottino will host a group Q&A session at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be appearances and photo opportunities from Brewers legends Corey Hart and Geoff Jenkins, as well as prospects Brady and Trey Ebel, Kyle Jones and Sawyer Strosnider.

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The first 2,500 fans in attendance will get a free commemorative postseason t-shirt. Fans will also have the opportunity to buy limited-edition City Connect Nike Air Max 1 shoes while supplies last, one of the last chances for fans to secure the merchandise from the Brewers City Connection collection.

Food and drink specials include $2.50 brats, hot dogs and beer until first pitch, $5 beer specials during the game, and complimentary Paleteria Yayo paletas while supplies last. Chucho’s Red Tacos, Creta Mediterranean and K&L BBQ food trucks will also be open.

Fans are welcome to bring chairs for additional seating around the plaza. Tailgating, coolers and carry-in alcoholic beverages are not permitted. No personal items permitted for autographs.