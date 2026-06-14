Brewers beat Phillies; Chourio, Harrison lead shutout win

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The Brief Jackson Chourio hit his fifth home run in five games, giving him nine this season and an MLB-leading seven in June. Blake Perkins hit his first homer of the season, a three-run shot in the fourth inning, and added a double in the sixth. Kyle Harrison bounced back from his roughest start of the season, throwing six scoreless innings against Philadelphia.



Jackson Chourio and Blake Perkins homered, Kyle Harrison pitched three-hit ball for six innings and the Milwaukee Brewers tagged Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez for all their runs Sunday in a 4-0 victory.

Chourio led off the first with a 412-foot homer to center. It was his fifth homer in five games, ninth of the season and his MLB-leading seventh in June.

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Perkins, who entered the game hitting .113, hit a two-out, three-run homer — his first of the season — in the fourth inning to extend Milwaukee's lead to 4-0. He added a double in the sixth and has six hits in seven career at-bats against Sánchez.

Harrison (8-1) rebounded from his worst outing in what has been an otherwise solid season. The left-hander gave up eight runs, eight hits and three homers in 2 1/3 innings in a June 8 start against the Athletics in Las Vegas after not allowing more than two runs in any of his first 11 outings.

Harrison scattered six hits over his six scoreless inning and finished with three strikeouts and no walks in his 80-pitch outing.

Sánchez (8-3) had his personal six-game winning streak snapped in his 100th career start. The 29-year-old left-hander hadn’t allowed more than two earned runs, or more than six hits, in a start since April 23 before Sunday. Against Milwaukee, he gave up eight hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Phillies catcher Rafael Marchán left the game in the eighth inning after a ball struck his facemask.

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Up next

Phillies: Zach Wheeler (5-1, 2.22 ERA) starts on Monday as the Phillies a three-game series against visiting Miami.

Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-3, 6.38 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Cleveland.