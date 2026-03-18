Brewers’ Perkins enters 2026 refreshed after difficult year

The Brief Blake Perkins says he is entering the 2026 season refreshed after a difficult 2025 that included injury, personal loss and a playoff exit. Perkins married his wife, Falyn, before spring training and says her support has helped him mentally and emotionally. Now healthy, Perkins is taking on a leadership role as the Brewers aim to build on last season and compete for a World Series.



After a challenging 2025 season, Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Blake Perkins says he’s entering 2026 with a new mindset — and a renewed sense of joy.

Perkins dealt with multiple hardships last year, including the loss of his mother, a significant injury and a playoff exit. Now, he says he feels mentally, emotionally and physically better heading into the new season.

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"Getting married? Yeah. That was pretty cool. I recommend everyone to do it," he said. "Best day of my life. Couldn't be happier."

Just before spring training, Perkins married his wife, Falyn — a moment he calls life-changing.

"It's pretty cool knowing that I got someone to ride with me for life now. Um, uh, to get support like that is really cool. It's almost indescribable, honestly," he said. "I don't really have a lot of words for it."

His 2026 spring training looks very different from the year before. In 2025, Perkins fractured his tibia during batting practice, forcing him to miss the first half of the season. But he says that setback allowed him to spend meaningful time with his mother before she passed.

"It allowed me to spend a lot more time with my mother, who, you know, passed away last year, so I think it was all meant to be," he said. "If I was healthy I wouldn't have got those moments, so part of me is grateful that it happened and now this year I get a fresh start, and I'm ready to go."

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Now healthy and with a fresh outlook, Perkins is stepping into a larger leadership role in the clubhouse.

"A big part of leadership is respect. He is unquestionably respected. He's an incredible human, you know what I mean? So people are gonna follow him, you know, like that's what it's about. Yeah, he's just, he is so great to be around, you know what I mean, like he's a great kid," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

Perkins says the team’s goal remains unchanged — reaching and winning the World Series.

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"That's the ultimate goal we have here, right, is getting to the World Series, winning the World series. I think for me, it was really cool to get past the Cubs, especially in that first round," Perkins said. "I think it builds confidence within us that, yeah, we can be there. We can compete with all these guys."

He’s also entering the season with a slightly different look, opting to go clean-shaven for the start of camp.

"I’m turning 30 this year, just trying to try something, trying something else out," Perkins said.

Perkins says he feels better than he has in a long time — and credits much of that to his wife and the support system around him.