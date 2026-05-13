Brewers lose to Padres, Sheets’ late homer spoils Misiorowski gem

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The Brief Jacob Misiorowski struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no walks against San Diego. Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Abner Uribe with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Padres past Milwaukee. The Brewers’ five-game winning streak ended, and Christian Yelich did not play because of what manager Pat Murphy called back soreness.



Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Abner Uribe with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame Jacob Misiorowski’s third straight scoreless outing to beat Milwaukee 3-1 on Wednesday and snap the Brewers’ five-game winning streak.

Misiorowski struck out 10 batters over seven innings while allowing four hits and walked none. He threw 40 pitches of 100 mph or higher, his third straight game with 40 or more.

Misiorowski retired 14 batters straight batters when he struck out Nick Castellanos with a 103.2 mph ending the seventh. Misiorowski went to the mound for the eighth, motioned to his right leg after a warmup pitch and was removed. He left a May 1 start at Washington after 5 1/3 innings of no-hit ball due to a right hamstring cramp.

Over his last three outings, he has allowed six hits in 18 1/3 innings with 29 strikeouts and four walks, lowering his ERA to 2.12.

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Uribe retired Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado to start the ninth inning. Miguel Andújar singled, Xander Bogaerts and Sheets delivered a 389-foot shot to right-center, only the second left-handed batter to homer off Uribe (2-2).

Mason Miller worked around Luis Rengifo's leadoff single in the bottom half and ended the game by striking out Jackson Chourio for his 13th save in as many opportunities.

Jason Adam (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to get the win.

Michael King allowed Brice Turang's RBI grounder in the fifth.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich didn't play a day after getting activated following a month-long stay on the injured list with an adductor strain. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said it was a precautionary measure after Yelich reported a little back soreness.

Up next

Griffin Canning (0-1, 6.75 ERA) starts for San Diego and Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.41) pitches for Milwaukee in the series finale Thursday afternoon.