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Brewers top Padres 7-1, Harrison pitches 5 shutout innings

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Published  May 14, 2026 4:11pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 14: Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field on May 14, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1, finishing a dominant 5-1 homestand that included a sweep of the Yankees.
    • Kyle Harrison pitched five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while Luis Rengifo fueled the offense with three RBIs.
    • Milwaukee secured an early lead with six runs in the first two innings, comfortably holding off the Padres until a lone unearned run in the ninth.

MILWAUKEE - Luis Rengifo drove in three runs, Kyle Harrison recorded seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Thursday.

The victory capped a 5-1 homestand for the Brewers, who swept the New York Yankees before winning two of three from San Diego.

Game recap

What we know:

Harrison (4-1) allowed five hits and no walks to improve his ERA to 2.09.

The Brewers scored three runs in each of the first two innings against Griffin Canning (0-2), who couldn’t make it out of the second.

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After starting his day with a strikeout of Jackson Chourio, Canning walked four straight batters. Andrew Vaughn drove in Milwaukee’s first run by taking a 3-2 pitch outside.

Rengifo then connected on a 3-2 offering and hit a two-run single to right.

In the second inning, Brice Turang and Gary Sánchez hit RBI doubles before Vaughn singled home Sánchez.

Canning has yielded 12 runs over six innings in his last two starts. He has given up all those runs without allowing a homer in either start.

The Brewers extended the lead to 7-0 in the fourth as Vaughn doubled and scored on a Rengifo single.

San Diego's Nick Castellanos, who went 2 for 4, scored an unearned run in the ninth inning to prevent the shutout.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game and has played just once since getting activated from the injured list Tuesday.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Yelich was dealing with back soreness. Yelich had missed about a month with an adductor strain.

What's next:

The Brewers head to Minnesota for a three-game series. The Brewers haven't named a starting pitcher for Friday's series opener. Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.43) will pitch for the Twins.

The Padres play a three-game series at Seattle. Friday's scheduled starting pitchers are Randy Vásquez (4-1, 3.05 ERA) for the Padres and Emerson Hancock (3-1, 3.21) for the Mariners.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

Milwaukee BrewersSports