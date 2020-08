There will be no Brewers On Deck in January 2021 due to concerns for the health and safety of players, staff and fans, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday, August 7.

In a release, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said:

It's impossible to know at this time what restrictions may be in place that would require a different footprint or format for Brewers On Deck in January.

The winter event allows fans to meet current and former players of the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of Spring Training.

There is no word on if the event will be rescheduled.