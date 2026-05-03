Brewers lose finale to Nationals despite Henderson's strong start

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The Brief Logan Henderson allowed two runs over six innings and struck out eight in his second start of the season for Milwaukee. Joey Ortiz gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the fifth, but Washington answered with two runs in the bottom half. Milwaukee scored once in the ninth before Richard Lovelady struck out Brandon Lockridge to end the game.



Nasim Nuñez had a pair of run-scoring singles, CJ Abrams had two hits and scored twice, and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

José Tena had an RBI triple for Washington, which improved to 4-12 at Nationals Park.

Nationals right fielder James Wood lost Gary Sánchez’s fly ball off Gus Varland in the sun for a one-out single in the ninth. Richard Lovelady came on and, after giving up a single to Jake Bauers, retired Garrett Mitchell on a grounder that scored pinch-runner Blake Perkins. Lovelady then struck out Brandon Lockridge for his first save.

Zack Littell (1-4) allowed a run over 3 2/3 innings after PJ Poulin opened with two scoreless frames.

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Lockridge had a double and a single for the Brewers, who had won three straight.

Milwaukee's Logan Henderson, recalled Sunday from Triple-A Nashville, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings in his second start of the season. Henderson (0-1) was perfect through four innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out eight, including the last three hitters he faced.

Neither team homered in the series.

Joey Ortiz gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the bottom half, Abrams led off with an infield single for Washington's first hit. He stole second and scored on a single by Nuñez. Tena tripled to right-center and the Nationals led 2-1.

Abrams led off the seventh with a single and scored when Nuñez singled through a drawn-in infield.

Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. left in the sixth with right wrist soreness.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Chad Patrick (2-1, 2.57 ERA) opposes Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (3-3, 5.52) at St. Louis.

Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (1-1, 3.82) pitches the series opener Tuesday against RHP Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.85) of visiting Minnesota.