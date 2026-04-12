Brewers lose fifth straight as Nationals complete series sweep

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The Brief Brice Turang hit two home runs and Gary Sánchez tied the game with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Keibert Ruiz delivered the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning for Washington. The Brewers have lost five straight games, their longest losing streak since June 2023.



Keibert Ruiz singled home two runs to break an eighth-inning tie and the Washington Nationals defeated Milwaukee 8-6 on Sunday to complete their first series sweep of the Brewers in 15 years.

Washington’s last sweep of the Brewers came in April 2011. The Nationals hadn’t swept the Brewers in Milwaukee since June 2006.

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The Nationals recovered after allowing a tying, three-run homer to Gary Sánchez in the seventh.

Brice Turang hit two solo shots and Jake Bauers also went deep for Milwaukee, which has lost five straight for its longest skid since June 2023.

Washington’s James Wood homered for the fourth time in his last seven games.

After the Nationals scored four runs off Milwaukee relievers Abner Uribe and Angel Zerpa (0-1) to take a 6-3 lead in the seventh, the Brewers quickly responded.

Milwaukee had two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the inning when reliever Ken Waldichuk threw a pitch to Turang and immediately started walking around in discomfort. Waldichuk pointed to his elbow while getting checked by athletic trainers on the mound and then headed to the dugout as Cole Henry came out of the bullpen.

Turang and William Contreras eventually walked. Sánchez then delivered a 400-foot shot into the left-field seats.

Washington bounced back in the eighth.

CJ Abrams and Jacob Young began the inning with singles off Zerpa before both runners advanced on Jorbit Vivas’ sacrifice bunt. Ruiz then greeted Aaron Ashby by grounding a single up the middle through a drawn-in infield.

PJ Poulin (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Gus Varland retired the side in order in the ninth for his first career save.

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Up next

Nationals: Open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. The starting pitchers for Monday's opener are Washington's Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.51 ERA) and Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes (2-1, 5.25).

Brewers: Start a three-game home series with Toronto on Tuesday. Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 3.31 ERA) pitches for the Brewers, and Kevin Gausman (0-1, 2.08) starts for the Blue Jays.