Brewers’ Frelick eyes growth, looks to lead playoff push

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The Brief Sal Frelick enters his fourth MLB season looking to help lead the Brewers back to the postseason. Frelick said his offseason routine and spring training approach remained consistent after a full 2025 season. Milwaukee has won its division each year of Frelick’s career and opens 2026 against the White Sox.



Sal Frelick burst onto the scene in his Major League debut in 2023. Now entering his fourth season, he’s taking on a larger leadership role as the Brewers aim for another postseason run.

Frelick’s energy stands out on the field, with a smile that reflects both confidence and intensity as he continues to develop year by year.

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"I've been fortunate enough to have been in the league for three years and play in the playoffs for three years. So, each year, I feel like I just learn more and more from those experiences," said Frelick.

After playing in 142 games in 2025, Frelick said his offseason routine stayed consistent.

"I think if you have a full year healthy, you want to kind of repeat what you did. So it's pretty much just the same for most guys. Like, lift, put on some good weight, just to build in for the year, because it's a long one. You're going to lose weight. So yeah, that's kind of just what it was, just lifting a ton," he said.

With more experience under his belt, Frelick also has a better understanding of how to approach spring training.

"I'd say first few weeks is kind of taking care of stuff like that, getting back on your feet, getting back in your baseball shape. And after that, just working on things. You can hit off a machine all offseason and stuff like that, hit BP. But once you get in game. For opening day, that's it," Frelick said.

He says spring training provides a key window to fine-tune both offense and defense before the season begins.

"You have this time period of seeing live arms and stuff like that. If there's stuff you want to work on at the plate, you're just trying stuff out, and especially defensively trying stuff. So, there's a little time period for that too, while also kind of honing in on opening day," he said.

Despite recent success, one memory still lingers — the Brewers’ National League Championship Series loss to the Dodgers.

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"Having advanced a round and in the past two years having lost in the Wild Card, you just learn more, and you just try to build on it. And I think we've done a really good job. Job of that, building on it each year, so hopefully we just keep taking that next step," said Frelick.

Frelick said his focus remains on the Brewers this season as the team looks to secure a fourth straight division title.

Milwaukee has won its division every year since Frelick reached the big leagues.

The Brewers open the 2026 season Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field.

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