Brewers score: Milwaukee beats Los Angeles, 1 win away from World Series

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers beat the LA Dodgers 6-2 on Wednesday evening, extending the NLCS lead to 3-0. The Brewers need one more win to advance to the World Series. Game 4 will be Thursday, Oct. 15. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT.



The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, Oct. 14.

The Brewers are now just one win away from a World Series appearance.

This is also the first 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series in franchise history.

What was the Brewers score?

By the numbers:

The final score was 6-2.

Jackson Chourio homered on the very first pitch of the game. The Brewers scored the rest of the runs from the seventh inning onwards.

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Brewers box score

Dig deeper:

Right off the bat (pun intended), Jackson Chourio homered on a fly ball to right center field right away on the very first pitch of the first inning.

Things then remained scoreless until the bottom of the 6th when Will Smith doubled on a sharp fly ball to center fielder Garrett Mitchell. Teoscar Hernández scored. Kyle Tucker scored.

The Brewers responded in the top of the seventh when Jake Bauers homered on a fly ball to right field. Christian Yelich scored. Garrett Mitchell homered on a fly ball to right center field.

In the top of the eighth, a wild pitch by pitcher Justin Wrobleski allowed Brice Turang to score.

At the top of the ninth, Joey Ortiz singled on a ground ball to left fielder Teoscar Hernández. Cooper Pratt scored.

What's next:

The Brewers and Dodgers play again Thursday, Oct. 15. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT.

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