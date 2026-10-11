Brewers score: Turang homers, Milwaukee takes NLCS Game 1
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night, Oct. 11.
What was the Brewers score?
By the numbers:
The Brewers beat the Dodgers 2-1 at American Family Field. Los Angeles started the scoring in the second inning, but Milwaukee evened things up in the fourth and plated the go-ahead run in the fifth.
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Brice Turang hits a solo home run in the fourth inning during Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Brewers box score
By the numbers:
Brice Turang hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to get the Brewers on the board. Garrett Mitchell scored from second on a Luis Lara single the next inning.
Jacob Misiorowski allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five. He lasted four-and-a-third in the start. Los Angeles fouled off 21 of Misiorowski's 94 pitches, according to The Associated Press, and threw 44 pitches at 100 mph or higher.
DL Hall, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby followed out of Milwaukee's bullpen. Hall was credited with the win. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth and earned the save.
When do the Brewers play next?
What's next:
The Brewers and Dodgers play again Monday, Oct. 12. First pitch on FOX6 is set for 4 p.m. CT.
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The Source: Information in this story is from MLB and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.