Brewers-Dodgers NLCS: How to watch Monday on FOX6

The Brief The Brewers host the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 12. Milwaukee leads the best-of-seven series. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on FOX6.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday, and you can catch the action on FOX6.

Brewers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Monday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

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The backstory:

The Brewers beat the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday.

Brice Turang hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to get the Brewers on the board. Garrett Mitchell scored from second on a Luis Lara single the next inning.

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Jacob Misiorowski allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five. He lasted four-and-a-third in the start. Los Angeles fouled off 21 of Misiorowski's 94 pitches, according to The Associated Press, and threw 44 pitches at 100 mph or higher.

DL Hall, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby followed out of Milwaukee's bullpen. Hall was credited with the win. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth and earned the save.

What's on the line?

Why you should care:

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories. But they're still chasing their first trip to the World Series since 1982.

If Milwaukee can get past Los Angeles, it would be their first postseason series victory against the Dodgers. It would also give the Brewers their second World Series appearance in franchise history.

What's next:

The winners of the American and National league championship series go head-to-head in the World Series starting Friday, Oct. 23. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.

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