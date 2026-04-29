Brewers fall to Diamondbacks as Arenado powers Arizona's comeback

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The Brief Milwaukee took an early 2-0 lead before Arizona scored six unanswered runs. Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Diamondbacks the lead. Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to 22 games for Arizona.



Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer, Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to 22 games, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Del Castillo, Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte also homered for the Diamondbacks and starter Eduardo Rodriguez struck out four and allowed five hits, two runs and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Vargas had a pair of singles and is now tied with Joe Torre for the third-longest hitting streak to begin a season since 1940. Torre's streak came in 1971 for the Cardinals. Detroit's Ron LeFlore hit in 30 straight to start the season in 1976.

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Counting the end of last season, Vargas has hit safely in 25 straight.

Kevin Ginkel (1-1) earned the win in relief with three strikeouts and one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Brice Turang and Luis Rengifo each had two hits for the Brewers. Jake Bauers started the scoring with an RBI double in the first, and Turang had an RBI double in the third.

Del Castillo's solo homer cut the lead in half in the fourth, and Arenado gave the D-backs the lead for good with a 411-foot three-run shot three batters later.

Marte and Carroll hit back-to-back homers off of Grant Anderson in the ninth. Anderson had not given up a homer in 15 appearances this season, and had not allowed a run in five straight appearances.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six hits and four runs while striking out five.

Up next

RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.77 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee against D-backs RHP Michael Soroka (4-0, 2.60) in Thursday's series rubber match.