Brewers beat Diamondbacks; fans enjoy spaghetti dinner, new playgrounds

The Brief The Brewers beat Arizona 13-2 at American Family Field on Tuesday. Sal Frelick hit a solo shot to end Milwaukee’s stretch of seven straight games without a homer. New kid-friendly areas and viral food trends highlight the fan experience.



Sal Frelick hit a solo shot to end Milwaukee’s stretch of seven straight games without a homer and Tyler Black went 3 for 5 with three RBIs as the Brewers trounced the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-2 on Tuesday night.

Brewers win

What we know:

Milwaukee broke the game open by scoring eight runs in the sixth off reliever Andrew Hoffmann, whose earned run average rose from 2.38 to 8.49.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 28: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at American Family Field on April 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Phot Expand

Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas singled in the eighth inning and has hit safely in all 21 games he has played this season. Vargas actually has a 24-game hitting streak if his last three games from 2025 are included.

Vargas has matched the fourth-longest, single-season hitting streak in Diamondbacks history. The record belongs to Luis Gonzalez, who had a 30-game hitting streak in 1999.

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Frelick put the Brewers ahead for good when he led off the second inning by sending a 1-2 pitch from Merrill Kelly (1-2) over the wall in right-center field. Frelick’s 396-foot drive was Milwaukee’s first homer since Turang hit a two-run shot off Miami’s Sandy Alcantara on April 18.

This represented Milwaukee’s longest such drought since August 1999, when the Brewers went a franchise-record 13 straight games without homering. According to Sportradar, the Chicago White Sox also went seven straight games without a homer from April 5-11 of this year.

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Milwaukee extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on a two-out single from Joey Ortiz.

Arizona cut the margin to 3-2 in the fifth as James McCann singled home two runs after Chad Patrick (2-1) walked the bases loaded. That was the only hit Patrick allowed in five innings, though he also walked five.

Milwaukee answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 28: Tyler Black #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at American Family Field on April 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Ge Expand

The game got out of hand in the sixth as Milwaukee’s first eight batters reached on seven singles and a walk. Contreras and Jake Bauers each singled home two runs in that inning. Hamilton had a two-run double.

Jake Woodford worked the last three innings to earn his first save.

The fan experience

Local perspective:

Beyond the action on the field, the Brewers added new ways for fans to enjoy a day at the ballpark.

A newly transformed playground outside the stadium near Helfaer Field features updated slides, climbing structures and interactive elements where kids can play and explore.

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Inside, the expanded Glove Playground lets young fans test their baseball skills with pitching, hitting and running activities, along with games like Racing Sausages skee-ball and a mini version of Bernie’s slide.

"We want to make this experience really special, accessible and affordable for you but also have tons of things to do for the entire family," said Michael Cosentino, Brewers Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. "That’s what we aim to do here with spaces like this in the ballpark."

Fans say the upgrades are already making an impression.

"It’s very stylish, and I like the new colors," said Charlie Prausa, a Brewers fan.

"I love that it’s bigger. There’s more room to play now," said Lukas Pope, another fan.

The team says the added attractions come at no extra cost to fans.

Meanwhile, some fans are going viral for bringing their own meals into the stands — including a spaghetti dinner.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of @YungGiamatti on X

Up next

What's next:

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 2.89 ERA) pitches for Arizona and Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.45) starts for Milwaukee when the three-game series continues Wednesday night.