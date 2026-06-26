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Brewers score: Mitchell, Contreras power Crew past Cubs

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published June 26, 2026 10:19 PM CDT
Published June 26, 2026 10:19 PM CDT
article

Garrett Mitchell celebrates with third base coach Matt Erickson after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers beat the Cubs 6-2 at American Family Field on Friday night.
    • Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras hit home runs for Milwaukee.
    • Jacob Misiorowski struck out eight in his ninth win of the season.

MILWAUKEE - Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras homered, Jacob Misiorowski delivered another winning performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the rival Cubs 6-2 at American Family Field on Friday night.

Jacob Misiorowski

By the numbers:

Misiorowski (9-3) struck out eight over six innings and 105.5 mph, tied for the third-fastest since pitch tracking began in 2008. He allowed one earned run – a Seiya Suzuki home run in the fifth – on two hits but walked four. His earned run average for the season now sits at 1.45.

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Home runs at AmFam

By the numbers:

Milwaukee trailed 1-0 when Misiorowski threw his final pitch of the night, but Mitchell belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to put Miz in position for the win. David Hamilton made it 3-1 with a triple that scored Cooper Pratt later in the sixth.

Contreras added insurance with a two-run home run of his own in the seventh. Suzuki drove in Pete Crow-Armstrong with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to close the gap for Chicago, but Christian Yelich doubled home Pratt in the bottom half.

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Abner Uribe pitched a scoreless seventh for his eleventh hold of the season, Aaron Ashby gave up the sac fly to Suzuki in the eighth and Trevor Megill walked one but worked a scoreless ninth.

Former Milwaukee pitcher Colin Rea pitched five innings in the start for Chicago, but Ethan Roberts was credited with both the loss and a blown save. 

Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who had surgery Thursday for a ruptured disk in his back, guided his club from a safe spot near the dugout.

Saturday's game

What's next:

LHP David Peterson (3-6, 6.09 ERA) makes his Cubs debut after being acquired Thursday from the New York Mets for minor league third baseman Cole Mathis. LHP Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.50) starts for the Brewers.

The Source: Information in this story is from Brewers.com. The Associated Press contributed.

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