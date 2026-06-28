Brewers lose to Cubs; Milwaukee rally falls short in 10th inning

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The Brief The Brewers lost 4-3 to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in the decisive game of the three-game series. Milwaukee loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th inning but came up short. Gary Sanchez gave the Brewers an early lead with a solo home run in the second inning.



Seiya Suzuki singled in two runs to key a three-run 10th inning and Jordan Wicks, called up earlier Sunday, got a game-ending double play with the bases loaded to preserve the Chicago Cubs 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the decider of the three-game series.

Joel Kuhnel (1-3) relieved to open the 10th. Automatic runner Justin Dean advanced to third on a ground out. Pete Crow-Armstrong was walked intentionally with two outs and stole second. Alex Bregman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Michael Busch walked to force in the go-ahead run and Suzuki followed with a two-run single to left.

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Ethan Roberts relieved in the bottom half and Christian Yelich opened with an RBI single, taking second on the throw home. Jackson Chourio walked and Brice Turang singled to load the bases with no outs.

Wicks, called up earlier Sunday from Triple-A, relieved and walked pinch-hitter Garrett Mitchell to make it 4-3. Jake Bauers flied out in foul territory, and Gary Sanchez bounced to third to start the double play.

Jacob Webb (3-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth. Wicks notched his first save of the season.

Stymied into the sixth by starter Brandon Woodruff, the Cubs tied it 1-all in the seventh with a run off Aaron Ashby. Ian Happ walked with one out and advanced to third on Nico Hoerner’s single. Happ scored on a wild pitch, with Hoerner taking second. Hoerner moved to third on a balk and pinch-hitter Matt Shaw walked, but Abner Uribe relieved and retired the next two hitters.

Sanchez staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead with his eighth homer, a two-out solo shot in the second off Ryan Rolison, opening a bullpen game with his second start in 26 appearances.

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Up next

Robert Gasser (1-3, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Monday in the series opener against the Reds, who counter with Nick Lodolo (2-2, 5.59). Shota Imanaga (5-6, 4.40) starts for the Cubs on Monday against the Padres, who have not named a starter.