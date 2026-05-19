Brewers beat Cubs, take over first place in NL Central

The Brief The Brewers beat the Cubs 5-2 Tuesday at Wrigley Field to move into first place in the NL Central. Jacob Misiorowski threw six scoreless innings and extended his scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings. The Brewers previously beat the Cubs 9-3 Monday night at Wrigley Field.



Jacob Misiorowski pitched six scoreless innings, Brice Turang was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Tuesday night to move into first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers beat the Cubs

What we know:

Jake Bauers had two hits and an RBI and Garrett Mitchell drove in a run to help Milwaukee win for the 10th time in its last 12 games. At 28-18, the Brewers moved one-half game ahead of the Cubs, who have lost four in a row and eight of their last 10.

Misiorowski (4-2) allowed three singles and extended his scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings, while striking out eight and walking one. The right-hander hasn’t yielded a run in his last four starts dating to April 24.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 19: Members of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Lawrence Brown/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki had RBIs as Chicago got four of its seven hits and both of its runs off reliever Aaron Ashby in the eighth inning. Chad Patrick entered and got Michael Conforto to ground out with the bases loaded for the third out.

Abner Uribe followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Chicago starter Ben Brown (1-2) yielded three runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings, his longest outing this season. He struck out six.

Mitchell’s RBI single gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first.

The first two Cubs batters reached base, on a walk and error, in the bottom half. Then Misiorowski retired 11 in a row before Suzuki singled to right in the fourth for Chicago’s first hit.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 19: Brice Turang #2 and David Hamilton #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after they both scored on Turang's home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Expand

The Brewers upped it to 3-0 in the third. Jackson Chourio scored on Brown's wild pitch. Bauers followed with a run-scoring single.

Turang lined his seventh homer in the eighth to make it 5-0.

Milwaukee meets Wrigley

Local perspective:

It was an easy drive and a quick train ride to Chicago for Brewers fans who made the trip to Wrigley Field.

Many Milwaukee fans gathered at Home Away From Home, a bar that caters to visiting crowds and flies the flag of whichever team is playing the Cubs. On Tuesday, that made it a Brewers bar.

The bar owner says no matter what team you root for, you are welcomed at Home Away From Home.

"The visiting fans are always great. They feel super warm and welcoming," owner Chris Johnston said. "We’ve had a lot of people come by and just say this is amazing to have a place to come by and feel like you have a place to call home when you’re visiting from another city."

Fans said they loved the rivalry between the Cubs and Brewers. Some had been to several matchups between the two teams in Chicago, while one group from Kenosha visited Wrigley Field for the first time.

"It’s kind of like the Mecca of baseball, kind of like how Lambeau Field is the Mecca of football," said Connor Barribeau, a Brewers fan. "I’ve heard really good things."

Whether it was a fan’s first time at Wrigley or their 50th, the atmosphere made it a special place to watch the Brewers and Cubs rivalry.

Up next

What's next:

Milwaukee LHP Kyle Harrison (4-1, 2.09 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Edward Cabrera (3-1, 4.06) on Wednesday night as the Brewers go for a three-game sweep.