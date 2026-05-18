Brewers beat Cubs at Wrigley; Jake Bauers homers, drives in 4 runs

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The Brief Jake Bauers drove in four runs as the Brewers beat the Cubs 9-3 Monday night at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee improved to 9-2 over its last 11 games and moved within a half-game of first place in the NL Central. Christian Yelich homered for the second straight game as the Brewers finished with 13 hits.



Jake Bauers homered and drove in four runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on Monday night in the first meeting this season between the longtime NL Central rivals.

Christian Yelich went deep for the second straight day as Milwaukee used a 13-hit attack to improve to 9-2 in its last 11 games. Andrew Vaughn had two hits and scored twice.

Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago for the division lead. The Brewers won the Central in 2025 for the third consecutive year and then eliminated the Cubs in a five-game NL Division Series.

Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games. The Cubs had won 15 in a row at home for their longest win streak at Wrigley Field since an 18-game run in September 1935.

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Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (4-4) was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in his worst start of the season. He allowed a total of eight earned runs over his previous five starts combined.

Bauers hit an RBI single in Milwaukee's four-run fourth. He connected for his seventh homer in the fifth, a three-run drive to right that gave the Brewers an 8-0 lead.

Bauers is batting .438 (14 for 32) with two homers and eight RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who dropped two of three against the crosstown White Sox over the weekend. Michael Busch had two hits, including a run-scoring double.

Brewers right-hander Brandon Sproat surrendered three runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Shane Drohan (2-1) replaced Sproat in the fifth and pitched 4 1/3 innings of four-hit ball for the win.

Up next

Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.12 ERA) starts on Tuesday night for Milwaukee, and fellow right-hander Ben Brown (1-1, 1.60 ERA) pitches for Chicago.