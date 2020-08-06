Brewers, Cards will play games postponed due to COVID-19 in September

Major League Baseball has announced several scheduling updates following the postponement of games, including the rescheduling of the games between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals postponed due to positive cases of COVID-19 among the St. Louis squad, which pushed back the Crew's home opener.

Brewers-Cardinals postponed games:

The three-game series between the Cardinals and Brewers, which was originally scheduled to be played the first weekend of August at Miller Park, will be made up as part of three doubleheaders later this season.

The first two will occur during St. Louis’ next scheduled trip to Milwaukee next month, each beginning at 4:10 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 16, respectively.

The third doubleheader will take place on Friday, Sept. 25 at Busch Stadium, with the Brewers serving as the home team for the first game, which will begin at 4:15 p.m. CT.

Brewers-Tigers Sept. 9 game time shifted:

As a result of the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers playing a doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 10, the Brewers’ game in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 9 has been shifted from 6:10 p.m. CT to 12:10 p.m. CT.