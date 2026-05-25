Brewers beat Cardinals; Misiorowski sets record with 57 100-mph pitches

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The Brief Jacob Misiorowski struck out 12 and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-1. Misiorowski threw 57 pitches of at least 100 mph, setting a single-game record since pitch tracking began in 2008. Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer as Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead over St. Louis to 2 1/2 games.



Jacob Misiorowski matched a career high with 12 strikeouts and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer and Andrew Vaughn went 3 for 4 as the Brewers extended their NL Central lead over St. Louis to 2 1/2 games.

Misiorowski (5-2) threw 57 pitches of at least 100 mph, which represented the most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. The previous record for 100-mph pitches in a single game was 47 by Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene against St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2022.

He reached a top velocity of 103.4 mph while allowing one run, two hits and one walk in seven innings. His ERA improved to 1.83.

Misiorowski started the game by walking JJ Wetherholt, but the Cardinals wouldn’t get another runner on base until Pedro Pagés hit a bloop single to lead off the sixth. The Cardinals got a run later in the sixth to end Misiorowski’s streak of consecutive scoreless innings at 29 1/3.

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Teddy Higuera owns the Brewers record with 32 straight scoreless innings in 1987.

Milwaukee took the lead for good by scoring three runs in the first inning off Matthew Liberatore, who entered the day with a 1.26 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

Jackson Chourio drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a single to left by William Contreras. Yelich followed that by sending a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left-center, an opposite-field shot that traveled 381 feet.

The Brewers wouldn’t do any more damage against Liberatore (2-3), who had a career-high 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Milwaukee added single runs in the seventh and eighth inning against Brycen Mautz, who was making his major league debut. Garrett Mitchell had an RBI single in the sixth and Vaughn doubled home a run in the seventh.

Up next

Michael McGreevy (3-3, 2.40 ERA) starts for the Cardinals and Kyle Harrison (5-1, 1.77) pitches for the Brewers on Tuesday night.