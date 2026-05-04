Brewers fall to Cardinals despite Chourio’s 4-hit return

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The Brief Jackson Chourio went 4 for 4 in his return to the Brewers lineup after a hand injury. Milwaukee went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position in a 6-3 loss to St. Louis. Chad Patrick allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings as the Cardinals built an early lead.



Kyle Leahy pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, Iván Herrera drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Monday night.

Leahy (4-3) struck out five and walked two while giving up six hits. Riley O’Brien recorded the final two outs and earned his 10th save of the season.

JJ Wetherholt went 2 of 4 with two RBIs, and Masyn Winn added an RBI and a run scored.

Wetherholt opened the scoring with a single to center field that scored Winn in the second inning, giving the Cardinals an early lead they never surrendered. Herrera extended the lead to 4-0 with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning.

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The Brewers scored in the top of the sixth when Luis Rengifo drove in Jake Bauers on a single to left field. Brice Turang hit his fifth homer of the season in the ninth to pull Milwaukee within the final margin of 6-3. The Brewers went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Winn hit an RBI single, and Wetherholt drove in Victor Scott II with a single in the eighth.

Chad Patrick (2-2) took the loss for the Brewers after allowing four runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Patrick struck out four and walked three.

Jackson Chourio finished 4 for 4 in his first game back in the lineup for the Brewers. Chourio went on the injured list the morning of opening day with a fractured bone in his left hand after playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Up next

RHP Brandon Sproat (0-2, 6.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers against RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 3.73 ERA) in the second game of the series.