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The Brief The Brewers acquired pitcher Joel Kuhnel in a trade with the Athletics. Kuhnel was briefly with the organization in 2024 – but never appeared in a game. The trade comes amid a recent wave of injuries to Milwaukee's already banged-up pitching staff.



The Brewers acquired pitcher Joel Kuhnel in a trade with the Athletics, Milwaukee announced before Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies, in exchange for cash.

Who is Joel Kuhnel?

By the numbers:

Kuhnel, a 31-year-old righty, made 25 relief appearances with the Athletics this season. He went 1-2 with four saves and a 4.21 ERA in those appearances. If not for a four-run outing against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the team said, Kuhnel's ERA for this season would drop to 2.88.

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Kuhnel previously pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays. He was briefly a member of the Brewers organization in 2024, but never appeared in a game during two stints with the team.

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Pitching injuries

Big picture view:

The trade comes amid a recent wave of injuries to the Brewers pitching staff that only adds to what has been a banged-up start to the season for Milwaukee's arms.

Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick hit the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury on Saturday. Grant Anderson is day-to-day with a forearm contusion and DL Hall is expected to miss several weeks after straining his pectoral earlier this week.

Rob Zastryzny (trap strain) and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) went on the injured list in May. Logan Henderson (back) and Jared Koenig (UCL) went on the injured list in April.

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Angel Zerpa, a lefty acquired in an offseason trade with the Kansas City Royals, is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.

To make room for Kuhnel on the 40-man roster, Quinn Priester – who has not pitched all season with thoracic outlet syndrome – was transferred to the 60-day injured list.