Athletics 7-5 win over Brewers; Bolte hits 1st MLB homer

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The Brief The Athletics went deep five more times Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark on the way to a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Tyler Soderstrom snapped a 3-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth, and the A's also got solo shots from Nick Kurtz, Jonah Heim and Zack Gelof. The Athletics won in their future home city for the first time since April 7, 1996, when they played their first two series of the season in Las Vegas due to renovations at the Oakland Coliseum



Henry Bolte hit his first career home run and the Athletics went deep five more times Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark on the way to a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Game details

By the numbers:

Called up May 13 from the minors, Bolte connected on a 1-1 changeup from Robert Gasser and sent it 446 feet to right-center field to give the A's a 3-2 lead in the second inning.

Tyler Soderstrom snapped a 3-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth, and the A's also got solo shots from Nick Kurtz, Jonah Heim and Zack Gelof.

Each member of that trio homered Monday night, too, as the A's launched seven longballs at the home of their Triple-A affiliate in a wild 15-14 loss to Milwaukee that took 12 innings to decide.

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The club normally plays at its temporary home in West Sacramento, California, but is playing six games in Las Vegas this week ahead of a scheduled move in 2028 into a new stadium in the city.

The Athletics won in their future home city for the first time since April 7, 1996, when they played their first two series of the season in Las Vegas due to renovations at the Oakland Coliseum. They are 3-5 in Las Vegas all-time.

Soderstrom’s 354-foot shot marked the second straight game in which the A’s hit a homer that would not have left any major league ballpark, according to Statcast.

J.T. Ginn (4-3) got the win despite giving up five runs, eight hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Elvis Alvarado struck out four in 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Mason Barnett also fanned four in two hitless innings for his first career save.

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Jackson Chourio opened the scoring for the Brewers with a two-run homer in the first. Christian Yelick and Sal Frelick added RBI singles, and Frelick picked up a second RBI on a groundout.

Gasser (0-3) struck out seven in five innings but allowed eight hits, six runs and four homers. Garrett Mitchell was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs.

Up next

Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.17 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday night against RHP Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.19).