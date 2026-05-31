Brewers beat Astros; Misiorowski dominates in 3-hit shutout

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The Brief Jacob Misiorowski struck out eight over seven scoreless innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Houston Astros 2-0 Sunday. Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, giving Milwaukee all the offense it needed in the shutout win. Misiorowski finished May with 57 strikeouts, a franchise record for any Brewers pitcher in a calendar month.



Jacob Misiorowski struck out eight in seven innings and Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill completed the three-hitter to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Jake Bauers provided the offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to help the Brewers to their fifth win in six games.

Misiorowski (6-2) permitted three hits without a walk to improve to 5-0 this month. The hard-throwing right-hander threw 39 pitches over 100 mph, including all 14 in the first inning.

The performance came after threw 57 pitches of at least 100 mph — the most by any individual in a game since pitch tracking began in 2008 — while getting 12 strikeouts to match his career high Monday in a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

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He had 57 strikeouts in May, which is a franchise record for any pitcher in a calendar month. He allowed just one earned run this month for a 0.23 ERA and held opponents to a .109 average.

Houston’s Tatsuya Imai (2-3), who was the starter in a combined no-hitter his previous time out, permitted three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in six innings.

Andrew Vaughn hit a one-out single in the fourth before Bauers put the Brewers on top 2-0 with his home run to the seats in left field.

The Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the third when Misiorowski hit Yordan Alvarez with a pitch, but Christian Walker grounded out to end the threat.

Isaac Paredes got his 500th career hit on a double with one out in the fourth inning. It was the first extra-base hit Misiorowski had allowed since April 19, a span of seven starts.

Misiorowski didn’t allow a baserunner after that, retiring the last 11 batters he faced before he was replaced by Uribe for the eighth.

Megill struck out two in the ninth for his eighth save.

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Up next

The Astros are off Monday before opening a series with the Pirates on Tuesday night. LHP Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.63 ERA) will start for Milwaukee on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Giants.