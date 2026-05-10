Brewers 3-game sweep of Yankees comes with Turang homer in 9th

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The Brief Brice Turang secured a 3-game sweep with a two-out, 411-foot walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning. This marks Milwaukee’s first sweep of the Yankees (3+ games) since 1989.



The Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at American Family Field on Sunday, May 10. That victory was locked up in the 9th inning when Brice Turang homered off David Bednar with two outs in the ninth inning.

Victory against New York

What we know:

Bednar (1-3) struck out Joey Ortiz and Jackson Chourio to start the ninth before Turang hit a 411-foot drive over the center-field wall for his first big league walk-off homer.

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Milwaukee had not swept the Yankees in a series of at least three games since August 1989. The Brewers improved their interleague record since 2022 to a major league-best 116-65. They are 14-7 against American League teams and 8-9 against National League squads this season.

Milwaukee's Abner Uribe (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón made his season debut and held Milwaukee hitless for the first 3 2/3 innings, but the Brewers erased a two-run deficit and took the lead in the fourth inning by capitalizing on the left-hander’s wildness.

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Rodón started the fourth inning by walking William Contreras and Gary Sánchez and hitting Andrew Vaughn with a pitch. Contreras was forced out at home on Luis Rengifo’s bouncer to third before Sánchez scored Milwaukee’s first run on Garrett Mitchell's sacrifice fly. Blake Perkins then got the Brewers’ first hit by lining a two-run single to center.