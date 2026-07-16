Brewers 2027 regular season schedule: Opening Day on March 25

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The Brief The Brewers open the 2027 season at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 25, marking the earliest Opening Day in franchise history. The schedule features a season-long 10-game road trip right before the All-Star break, followed immediately by a matching 10-game homestand. Milwaukee will host home games on Memorial Day (vs. Dodgers) and Labor Day (vs. Cubs) alongside a full slate of Interleague opponents.



The Milwaukee Brewers are out with the 2027 regular season schedule, which begins with a home game on Thursday, March 25 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Opening Day history

What we know:

The Brewers will face the Angels on Opening Day for the sixth time in franchise history, but for the first time since 1996 at Anaheim Stadium when they were the California Angels.

The first game in franchise history was Opening Day in Anaheim in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots, and the first game played as the Milwaukee Brewers was against the Angels at County Stadium on Opening Day in 1970. The Brewers also opened the 1983 and 1993 seasons in Anaheim.

It will be the earliest Opening Day in team history, which previously was March 26 in 2026.

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Schedule highlights

What we know:

Following the opening series against the Angels (March 25, 27–28), the Brewers will complete the first homestand of the season against the Braves (March 29-31).

The first road trip of the season will be to the White Sox (April 1, 3–4) and Blue Jays (April 5–7).

In addition to the Angels, Milwaukee will host the Royals (June 14-16), Twins (July 16-18), Tigers (July 19-21), Athletics (Aug. 16-18), Astros (Aug. 20-22), Red Sox (Sep. 14-16) and Orioles (Sep. 17-19) in Interleague play in 2027.

Along with playing at the White Sox and Blue Jays, the Brewers will play Interleague games at the Yankees (April 19-21), Rays (June 18-20), Guardians (July 9-11), Mariners (July 27-29), Twins (Sept. 10-12) and Rangers (Sept. 24-26) in 2027.

The team’s longest road trip will come July 2–11 with 10 games heading into the All-Star break against the Reds (July 2–5), Nationals (July 6–8) and Guardians (July 9-11).

Milwaukee’s longest homestand will be immediately following the All-Star break, a 10-game stretch against the Twins (July 16-18), Tigers (July 19-21) and Marlins (July 22-25).

The Brewers will play at home on Memorial Day (May 31 vs. the Dodgers) and Labor Day (Sep. 6 vs. the Cubs).