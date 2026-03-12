Bob Harlan Celebration of Life postponed, winter weather forecasted

article

The Brief The Celebration of Life and funeral services for former Packers President Bob Harlan have been postponed to Monday, March 23, due to a forecasted winter storm. Visitation and Mass will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral starting at 11 a.m., followed by the Lambeau Field Atrium event from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The atrium memorial event is general admission (standing room only); fans should enter via the Miller Lite Gate and may bring cards or letters of condolence.



The Green Bay Packers are postponing the Celebration of Life and Legacy for the late Bob Harlan, the team's longtime president and CEO who died on March 5, due to the forecasted winter storm.

Funeral, Celebration of Life postponed

What we know:

The Celebration of Life and Legacy for Bob Harlan at Lambeau Field was originally scheduled for Monday, March 16.

It has been postponed by one week, and is now scheduled for Monday, March 23, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The visitation and funeral mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral have also been postponed until March 23, with the visitation set for 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.

Info for those attending

What we know:

The event will take place on the main level of the Lambeau Field Atrium and will be general admission, standing room only. Attendees are asked to park in Lambeau Field Lots 5 and 6 accessed off of Ridge Road, on the building’s northwest side, and enter at the Miller Lite Gate.

Fans may enter the event area starting at 2:30 p.m., and entry will only be available through the Miller Lite Gate. Attendees are asked to prepare for any weather conditions, as there may be a line outside prior to entry. If capacity is reached, fans in the line will be notified.

Bob Harlan

Atrium businesses will be open for regular hours throughout the day. If you're visiting the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours, and 1919 Kitchen and Tap, you're asked to enter only through the American Family Insurance Gate.

If you're attending the memorial event, you will be asked to enter the line outside the Miller Lite Gate.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m., with a photo slideshow playing on a large screen near the Atrium elevators for fans to see. The Harlan family and others will make brief remarks at 4 p.m., and the event will end at 5 p.m.

A memorial table will be available near the Miller Lite Gate for those attending the event who would like to bring cards or letters of condolences. Fans are asked not to bring flowers or gifts.

Harlan, the former Green Bay Packers President and CEO, passed away at the age of 89.